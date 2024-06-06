Ghana coach Otto Addo stresses importance of beating Mali for 2026 World Cup hopes

Ghana coach Otto Addo has emphasised the crucial nature of the upcoming match against Mali for the Black Stars' aspirations of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Addo described Thursday's contest as "important" as his team looks to recover from a recent setback.

The Black Stars are aiming to bounce back after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni, which followed their initial victory against Madagascar.

Currently, Ghana have three points from two games, trailing behind group leaders Comoros, who have six points.

Addo acknowledged the necessity of winning the match to enhance their chances of finishing at the top of the group to qualify for the World Cup.

"I am happy to be here. It’s a very important match for us. We are one point behind Mali in the Group and we have to win; this will be the best to guarantee our chances to qualify for the World Cup," Addo stated.

"But we know it’s going to be very, very tough. Mali have a very, very strong team. They showed recently in their games against Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire how good they are."

Following the match against Mali, Ghana will face the Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10, further adding to the critical sequence of fixtures as they pursue their World Cup qualification ambitions.