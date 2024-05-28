GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 May 2024
Ghana coach Otto Addo to address media ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
LE HAVRE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: Coach of Ghana Otto Addo answers to the media during the post-match press conference following the international friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Otto Addo, the current coach of the Black Stars, is set to address the media on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11 am.

This gathering will take place at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association, where Addo will share his visions and goals for the national team.

Furthermore, he will reveal the names of players selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

Addo, a former player for Borussia Dortmund, was officially appointed as head coach in March, following the departure of Chris Hughton.

Ghana's national team will face the Central African Republic on June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi just four days after playing Mali in Bamako.

This press conference will be live-streamed on various GFA platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and the GFA App. Members of the press are advised to arrive by 10:45am.

