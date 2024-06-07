Ghana coach Otto Addo to adopt a 'different system' against CAR

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that the approach for the Central African Republic might differ from the system he used against Mali.

The former Dortmund player secured his first win in charge of the Black Stars following his reappointment after Ghana defeated Mali in Bamako on Thursday.

Addo's second-half substitutions made a huge impact as Jordan Ayew scored late to secure all three points in the crucial World Cup qualifier.

"Every game has different demands. For this game, I chose this system but in the next game, maybe I will choose something else don’t know yet. So we will look firmly to see what we can do against Central African Republic," he said after the game in Mali.

The Central African Republic defeated Chad on Wednesday and are only two points behind the Black Stars after three matches.

The ex-Ghana international insists the Central African Republic could prove a tough test for the Black Stars.

"To be honest, it’s going to be tougher because now everybody expects us to win and it’s going to be difficult just like today. These games are on the edge. If you see all the games, they are all on the edge. Central African Republic picked a draw against Mali so we have to expect a very, very strong team against us," he added.

"They won 1-0 yesterday so it’s very, very tight and it’s going to be difficult, and like I said every game demands different options, different actions because Mali plays differently from Central African Republic. I can’t say I will play the same, maybe I will do so if this will be the right thing but for now I don’t know."

The Black Stars arrived in Kumasi in the early hours of Friday and will begin preparations for the match on Monday.