Ghana coach Otto Addo to leave Black Stars after World Cup

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has confirmed he will leave his role as coach of Ghana after the World Cup.

Addo, who also works with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, has been contracted to handle the Black Stars till the end of the year.

He will be leading the national team at the World Cup in Qatar, but Addo does not see himself working beyond the tournament.

"I think, as a national coach, you should also live in the country you work for in the long term," he told Ruhr14. "But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years."

Addo was handed the Black Stars job after helping Ghana secure qualification to the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the playoffs. He is expected to name his team for the competition next month.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H at the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.