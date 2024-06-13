Ghana coach Otto Addo utilises social media to learn from other coaches

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has revealed that he uses his social media presence to gather insights from other coaches rather than to showcase personal content.

Otto Addo highlighted his preference for Instagram over other platforms, emphasizing its role in his continuous learning process.

"I don't like to post pictures about me and that for me, I use this first to learn, to learn from other coaches and other stories," the former Dortmund midfielder told 3 Sports.

"You know, there are so many interesting things about football. I mean, known coaches who give statements, who talk about things and this is the most important and interesting part."

Addo's approach reflects his dedication to professional development through digital platforms, focusing on football-related content that enhances his coaching insights.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars recently boosted their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with crucial victories against Mali and Central African Republic.

These wins propelled Ghana to second place in Group I with nine points, narrowly trailing Comoros on goal difference.