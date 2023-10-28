Ghana coach warned to deliver results in upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

The Communications Director of the Ghana FA Henry Asante Twum has delivered a stern message to Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, emphasizing the need for victory against Madagascar and Comoros in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Twum has cautioned that failing to secure wins could lead to consequences for the coach.

Hughton, the former manager of Brighton and Newcastle United, has been under scrutiny following the Black Stars' recent underwhelming performances.

Despite guiding the team to secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Hughton's previously unbeaten record was marred by disappointing showings in friendly matches in October.

The Black Stars, who are four-time African champions, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in the first friendly match and a resounding 4-0 loss to the USA.

With the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November, Asante Twum made it clear in an interview with Asempa FM that the GFA would not accept anything other than positive results. He stressed the urgency of the situation, saying, "We cannot afford to go into the November games and come back with another excuse."

Asante Twum also pointed out the significance of the upcoming matches and their potential consequences, as the next set of games won't take place until March of the following year.

He referred to previous scenarios where poor results impacted the team's World Cup qualification chances and stated that it's a wake-up call for the entire setup, including management, the technical team, and the players. He emphasized that everyone involved recognizes that the team's performance needs improvement.

The Ghanaian national team will begin their Group I campaign by hosting Madagascar and then travel for an away match against Comoros.