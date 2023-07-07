Ghana considers hosting 2038 World Cup as part of national development plan

Ghana is contemplating the idea of hosting the 2038 World Cup as part of its long-term national development plan, as revealed by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) in 2017.

The ambitious plan aims to position the country as a host for major sporting events, including the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Speaking in an interview in 2017, Dr Nii Moi Thompson, Director-General of the NDPC, acknowledged that fulfilling this vision would depend on the completion of necessary infrastructure. One significant component of the plan is the construction of an ultramodern stadium named the 'Black Star,' designed to incorporate state-of-the-art 21st-century technology, including a roof comprised of solar panels.

Dr Thompson shared his vision for the Black Star Stadium in an interview with Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, stating, "The Black Star Stadium will be made up of the best 21st Century technology while the roof would be made up of solar panels."

If Ghana's aspiration becomes a reality, it could become the first West African nation to host the World Cup and potentially the second African country to do so after South Africa.

However, Morocco has also expressed interest in bidding for the hosting rights, potentially in an earlier edition of the tournament.

While the upcoming World Cup in 2026 is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the host for the subsequent tournament is yet to be decided, with Morocco teaming up with Portugal and Spain in their bid.

Ghana last hosted a major men's football tournament in 2008 when they secured a third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The national team, known as the Black Stars, has participated in four World Cup tournaments, achieving their best result by reaching the quarter-finals during the 2010 edition held in South Africa.

However, their performances in the last two appearances have been disappointing, failing to progress beyond the group stage.