'Ghana could have been more comfortable' - Chris Hughton admits despite victory over CAR

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has admitted that his team could have done better in their performance against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

Ghana climbed from behind to beat their opponents 2-1 after a lackluster beginning to the contest.

Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Erest Nuamah ensured that Ghana got their third win of the qualifiers and sailed through to the tournament.

Hughton admitted that his team's enthusiasm was low from the start of the game, despite being pleased with the victory.

"I think we showed a good level today. In the end we could have been more comfortable."

"We could have played better in the first half but sometimes you have to wait for the game to open up"

As a result, Ghana has qualified for the AFCON for the 10th consecutive edition and will make their 24th participation in Ivory Coast with the hope of ending their championship drought and earning their fifth AFCON title since their last triumph in 1982.

They have suffered three defeats in finals since then having fallen twice to Ivory Coast in 1992 and 2015 as well as another final defeat to Egypt in 2010.