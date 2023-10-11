Ghana couldn't negotiate friendly matches with European countries due to Nations League - Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has explained the reason behind Ghana's choice of opponents in the upcoming international friendly matches.

The Black Stars are gearing up to face Mexico and the United States as they prepare for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Henry Asnte Twum explains that Ghana and to a large extent African countries' choice of opponents for friendly matches are restricted to American and Asian countries because European Nations are always occupied with competitive matches during such periods notably the UEFA Nations League.

"The two teams are taking care of everything Ghana is not spending any money. These are the negotiations we did with both countries. We are preparing to play FIFA World Cup qualifiers they are also preparing to play the Gold Cup in our parlance we will say Africa Cup of Nations," he told Peace FM.

"When we decided to use the October international window we spoke to countries unfortunately now it is always difficult to get European teams to play with because of the Uefa Nations League they have brought. If you are an African country and in the FIFA window opportunity comes now the only possibility is either to play a South American country, an Asian team or a North American team.

"We searched and spoke to teams Mexico and the US said yes once they were the host to take care of the two matches Mexico decided that yes we want to play with you in the U.S. They will take care of transport, accommodation, feeding, etc.

The Black Stars trained at the Charlotte FC training facility on Tuesday evening as part of the build-up to the first game against Mexico.