Ghana cruise to 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago to clinch Third Place in 2025 Unity Cup

Ghana's Black Stars bounced back from their semifinal defeat to Nigeria with an emphatic 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago to secure third place in the 2025 Unity Cup at the G-Tech Stadium in Brentford, West London.

Head coach Otto Addo handed starting opportunities to several fresh faces, and they repaid his faith with a dominant performance in front of a lively crowd.

Veteran forward Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the early stages, setting the tone for a commanding first-half display.

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson marked his debut with a powerful header to make it 2-0, before Mohammed Fuseini capped a brilliant team move in the 42nd minute with his first goal for the national teamâ€”his effort assisted by captain Jordan Ayew.

Fuseini nearly added a second moments later, but his strike rattled the crossbar and was eventually ruled offside.

Ghana went into the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The second half saw more debutants shine. Lawrence Agyekum, who plays for Belgian side Cercle Brugge, scored Ghana’s fourth in the 59th minute after a mistake from the Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper. He was substituted immediately after finding the net, making way for another rising starâ€”Barcelona B midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah.

Issah, who helped Ghana win the U-20 Africa Games and impressed in last season’s CAF Confederation Cup with Dreams FC, made his senior debut and added composure to Ghana’s midfield.

The Black Stars continued to dominate proceedings, closing the tournament on a high after their narrow 2-1 loss to Nigeria on Wednesday.

It was a very good exercise for Ghana coach Otto Addo as the team prepares for the next round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.