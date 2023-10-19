Ghana dealt huge blow ahead of 2023 AFCON as Joseph Aidoo set to be sidelined for six months

Black Stars have been dealt a substantial blow ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament as it was announced that defender Joseph Aidoo is expected to be sidelined for six to seven months due to an injury he sustained while on international duty earlier this month.

Celta Vigo made the announcement, confirming that Aidoo had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, effectively ruling him out for the season and targeting a return date in May next year.

Aidoo, who has been a regular in the Black Stars squad in recent years, including his inclusion in the final squad for the 2026 World Cup, picked up the injury during Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly last Saturday in North Carolina.

After just 27 minutes into the match, Aidoo went down and had to be replaced. Initially, the injury was not perceived as severe, but post-game pictures revealed Aidoo walking with crutches, prompting the Black Stars to release him for an assessment by his club, Celta Vigo, in Spain.

Subsequent assessment determined that surgery was necessary. While the surgery was successful, Aidoo faces a prolonged recovery period, delivering a significant setback to both his club and the national team.

Celta Vigo's head of medical services, Juan José García Cota, explained the specifics of the surgery and the anticipated recovery duration, while the club expressed its support and well-wishes for Aidoo's complete recovery.

"The head of RC Celta's medical services, Juan José García Cota, operated this morning on centre-back Joseph Aidoo, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in a match played with his national team last Saturday. The intervention, which passed without complications and took place early in the morning at the Fremap Hospital in Vigo, consisted of the reconstruction of the tendon with reinforced suture and the application of growth factors.

"The light blue defender will remain out for a minimum of 6-7 months. The club reiterates its message of encouragement and support for Aidoo, whom it wishes a full recovery," the club announced on Thursday.