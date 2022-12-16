Ghana defender Abdul Mumin resumes training with Rayo Vallecano after World Cup break

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin Suleman has started training with Rayo Vallecano after a short World Cup break.

The 24-year-old missed Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, and took the opportunity to rest while the tournament was ongoing in Qatar.

Suleman, who joined the La Liga outfit in the summer from Vitoria Cuimaraes is hoping to get more play time in the second round of the league after making only two appearances before the break.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate impressed in the two matches he featured in, including the game against Atletico Madrid.

Suleman was a member of the Black Stars team at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

He also made the list for the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria and was on the bench for the AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.