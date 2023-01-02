Ghana defender Abdul Mumin returns to Rayo Vallecano's starting lineup for draw against Girona

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin was reinstated to Rayo Vallecano's starting lineup for their final 2022 game, which ended in a draw.

Mumin helped Rayo in the 2-2 draw at Girona, ensuring Rayo finished the season unbeaten and in the top half of the La Liga table.

The 24-year-old profited from the absence of some regulars to earn his first start since October.

Due to his lack of playing time, the centre-back was not included in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mumin joined Rayo in the summer and has struggled for minutes, appearing in eight games across all competitions for a total of 641 minutes.