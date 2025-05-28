Ghana defender Abdul Mumin shortlisted for LaLiga Goal of the Season

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin has been shortlisted for the 2024/25 LaLiga Goal of the Season award after a standout campaign with Rayo Vallecano.

The 26-year-old's stunning left-footed equaliser against Osasuna at the Estadio de Vallecas is among nine goals nominated for the award. Scored in September, the strike also earned him LaLiga’s Goal of the Month honour.

Mumin, who featured in 24 league matches, scored twice and registered one assist before a knee injury ended his season prematurely. His second goal came in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Real Madrid.

His performances played a key role in Rayo Vallecano’s push for European qualification, with the club securing continental football for the upcoming season.

Fans can support Mumin by casting their votes through the official LaLiga voting platform.