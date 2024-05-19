Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba clinches Greek League title with PAOK

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba has once again proven his worth as a key player for PAOK Thessaloniki as they clinch the Greek Super League.

In their final league game of the season, PAOK triumphed over Aris with a 2-1 victory, securing the esteemed league title for the first time since the 2018-19 edition.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, Baba has been a crucial part of the PAOK team, making 28 appearances and scoring 6 goals this campaign.

Even in the face of tough competition, Baba's dedication and talent have propelled his team to success.

In addition to his domestic achievements, Baba has also played a significant role in PAOK's European journey.

Despite their eventual elimination by Club Brugge in the Europa Conference League, Baba's contributions have not gone unnoticed.

With this new title, Baba has once again showcased his remarkable abilities on the field.

Along with his previous triumph in the Greek Cup with PAOK a few seasons back, he continues to add to his impressive medal collection.