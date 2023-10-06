Ghana defender Alexander Djiku applauds Fenerbache teammates and fans after ECL win against Spartak Trvana

Black Stars centre-back, Alexander Djiku has congratulated his teammates and Fenerbache fans after another impressive win on the road in the Europa Conference League.

The Turkish giants travelled to Slovakia to beat Spartak Trvana 2-1 to maintain their 100% start to the season in the European competition.

Djiku, who has been a stalwart in defence for the Yellow and Blues, replaced Rodrigo Becao in the 63rd minute as Joshua King netted a ten minutes brace to ensure they left Slovakia with all three points.

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori pulled one back for the host but it was too late for a fightback.

"Better late than never! Congratulations to the whole team and the fans for making the trip," wrote the French-born Ghanaian after the game.

The 28-year-old joined Fenerbache in the summer transfer window from French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Djiku has been named in the Black Stars squad for the friendlies against USA and Mexico next week.