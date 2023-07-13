Ghana defender Alexander Djiku begins training with Fenerbache after summer move

Black Stars centre-back, Alexander Djiku has started training with Fenerbache after sealing a summer move to the Turkish club from Strasbourg.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the Turkish giants after ending his stay in Ligue 1.

The Ghana international immediately joined his new teammates in Russia for pre-season as he prepares for a new adventure outside of France, where he spent most of his career.

Djiku is expected to play a number of pre-season friendlies before the Super Lig begins next month.

"Very proud to be joining Fenerbahçe, an institution in Turkish and European football I can't wait to start the adventure with my new team-mates so that I can enjoy a great season and give my all for this great club and its exceptional fans! Yasa Fenerbache," wrote the defender after completing his move.

The Montpellier-born Ghanaian spent four successful seasons at Strasbourg, and played a pivotal role as captain as they avoided the drop.