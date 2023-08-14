Ghana defender Alexander Djiku celebrates Fenerbahce's Turkish Super Lig victory

Alexander Djiku is brimming with joy after contributing to Fenerbahce's triumphant start in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Stars defender played a pivotal role as Fenerbahce secured a 2-1 victory over Gaziantep on Sunday at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.

Djiku, a new addition to the Fenerbahce roster, showcased his skills by starting the game and playing the full duration, assisting in clinching the much-coveted three points on their home turf. His impressive performance on the pitch earned him praise from fans and teammates alike.

Following the exhilarating match, the former Strasbourg defender took to social media to share his elation and express gratitude to the fervent supporters who rallied behind the team. Djiku's tweet read, "3️⃣ points We keep going 🟡🔵 Thank you for all supporters 🙏🏽#AD6 @Fenerbahce."

Bosnian international Edin Dzeko emerged as the star of the game, netting a crucial brace that contributed significantly to Fenerbahce's success in securing the three points.

With this promising start, the team sets a strong tone for their Turkish Super Lig campaign, leaving fans excited for the matches that lie ahead.

Djiku joined the Turkish giants on a free transfer after leaving French club Strasbourg.