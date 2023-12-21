Ghana defender Alexander Djiku elated after Fenerbahce's victory in Turkish Super Lig thriller

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has expressed his joy following Fenerbahce's thrilling 4-3 triumph over Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Stars defender played a pivotal role, contributing to his team's success in the week 17 clash held at the RHG EnertÃ¼rk Enerji Stadyumu.

Starting and completing the entire duration of the match, Djiku delivered a standout performance, showcasing his defensive prowess.

Fenerbahce took an early lead with Cengiz Under finding the back of the net after 8 minutes. Michy Batshuayi later equalized and went on to score a hat-trick, securing the crucial away win.

Despite goals from Kayserispor's Mame Thiam and Miguel Cardoso, the home team couldn't complete a comeback.

Taking to social media, Djiku posted, "Always united and determined, whatever happens ðŸ’›ðŸ’™@Fenerbahce," expressing his satisfaction with the collective effort of his teammates.

In the current Turkish Super Lig season, Djiku has featured in 11 matches, contributing one goal to Fenerbahce's campaign.

Djiku is expected to be part of Ghana's final squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast between January 13 and February 11, 2023 as Ghana hope to end its 41-year trophy drought.