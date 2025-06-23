Ghana defender Alexander Djiku emerges as transfer target for OGC Nice and Toulouse

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has emerged as a top transfer target for French clubs OGC Nice and Toulouse after a standout performance in the just-ended campaign.

The Black Stars centre-back, who is on the books of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, has attracted significant interest after a rock-solid season under seasoned manager Jose Mourinho. He made 38 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring one goal in the process.

Since joining Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, the 30-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Turkish giants, having featured consistently for the club.

According to reports, Nice and Toulouse, who are seeking to beef up their squad, have expressed keen interest in bringing back to France. Djiku featured for fellow French club Strasbourg before departing to join Fenerbahce at the expiration of his contract.

Nice are gearing up for the UEFA Champions campaign and are determined to snap up the Ghanaian defender to solidify their team. With his wealth of experience, the French Ligue 1 club views Djiku as a valuable asset.

Toulouse, on the other hand, are also desperate to add the former Strasbourg captain to their ranks for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Djiku’s current contract with Fenerbahce is expected to elapse in the summer of 2026.