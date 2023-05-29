Ghana defender Alexander Djiku excited after surviving demotion with Strasbourg

Black Stars centre-back Alexander Djiku expressed his delight after playing a crucial role in helping Strasbourg secure their position in the French Ligue 1.

Strasbourg managed to secure a 1-1 draw against the formidable Paris Saint-Germain in their Week 37 match at the Stade de la Meinau.

Although Djiku was not included in the matchday squad for this crucial encounter, he still played a vital part in his team's success throughout the season.

With one more game left to play, Strasbourg has confirmed their participation in the next season of the French Ligue 1. Currently positioned 15th on the league table with 40 points, Strasbourg's survival from relegation is ensured as none of the teams below them can surpass their position.

"Goal achieved. We are not 11 but thousands. A magical evening! You have been our strength all season! Thank you all. Congratulations to Sun for his 10 years at the club" he tweeted.

The 28-year-old has made 31 appearances for Strasbourg, scoring one goal and assisting on two others.

His current deal with Strasbourg expires in the summer.