Ghana defender Alexander Djiku explains why it took long for him to play for the Black Stars

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has revealed the reason for the delay in his decision to play for the Black Stars.

The Fenerbahce defender, who was born in the South of France to Ghanaian parents, switched allegiance to play for the Black Stars in 2020, making his debut on October 29.

The Ghana Football Federation had shown interest in the defender, who was establishing himself at French club Strasburg but Djiku had to take his time before deciding on his options.

“I wanted to really establish myself at club level before thinking about the national side,” he told FIFA. “I knew that one day it would come together – I never doubted it, even though it took a few years to happen," he added.

The 29-year-old has become a key figure for the four-time Africa champions, helping Ghana qualify for the World Cup in 2022.

Djiku was impressive as Ghana defeated Mali and the Central African Republic in the last two games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Africa.

The Turkey-based defender has now made 29 appearances for the Black Stars since 2020.