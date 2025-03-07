Ghana defender Alexander Djiku expresses disappointment in Fenerbahce’s home defeat to Rangers

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has expressed his disappointment following Fenerbahce’s home defeat to Rangers in the Europa League.

Djiku made a substitute appearance when his outfit succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the Scottish giants on Thursday night.

The Black Stars defender made an immediate impact in the match after replacing Caglar Soyuncu in the 16th-minute mark following an injury setback.

He score from a tight angle in the 30th minute to level the score for the host in the much-anticipated clash.

After the game, the Ghana international shared his disappointment following defeat to Rangers.

Despite the defeat in the first leg, Djiku is hoping his side can overturn the results in the second leg to progress to the quarterfinals.

“Yes, we are disappointed with the result. Unfortunately, we could not take advantage of the chances we created and also gave the opponent opportunities. We should not have done these. Of course, nothing is over. We will raise our heads, we are a good team. Our goal is to get a result that will allow us to return in the second match.” He said.

Djiku’s goal cancelled out a strike from Cyriel Dessers in the 7th minute, which had given Rangers the lead very early in the contest.

Before the break, Vaclav Cerny equalised to send Rangers into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Vaclav Cerny who scored again to complete a sensational brace to seal an important 3-1 win for Rangers.

Djiku has been outstanding under seasoned manager Jose Mourinho, scoring one goal in 30 appearances across competitions.