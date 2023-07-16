Ghana defender Alexander Djiku happy to play first minutes in Fenerbahce pre-season friendly win

Fenerbahce new boy Alexander Djiku is elated to have played his first minutes for the Turkish giants after joining them from French Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg this summer.

The Black Stars centre-back made his first appearance for his new club during a pre-season friendly match against Azerbaijani outfit Neftci Baku in St Petersburg, Russia.

The 28-year-old defender joined the Turkish heavyweights on a three-year deal with an option to extend for another year just a few days ago.

Djiku joined his teammates for their pre-season ahead of the upcoming season and eventually made his debut.

Djiku did not start the match on Saturday morning in Russia but was introduced in the last 10 minutes as he was brought in the game in the 81st minute to replace Serdar Aziz.

"Very happy to have played my first minutes under my new colors @Fenerbahce 🟡🔵," he wrote on his Twitter page after the match.

https://twitter.com/alex_djiku/status/1680327568937873408?t=fXk1z-_9P_MQtZr2rMaH3Q&s=19

Fenerbahce defeated Neftci Baku 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bosnia and Herzegovina legendary striker Edin Dzeko, who also joined the club this summer.