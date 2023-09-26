Ghana defender Alexander Djiku included in Turkey Süper Lig team of the week

Ghanaian international Alexander Djiku has been named to Sofascore's Turkey Super Lig Team of the Week for matchday six following his exceptional performance against Alanyaspor.

Alexander Djiku played the full 90 minutes for Fenerbahçe in their Round 6 match of the 2023/24 Turkish Super Lig campaign, where they secured a win away from home. Despite facing a tough challenge from Alanyaspor, Djiku and his teammates managed to clinch all three points.

Fenerbahçe through Irfan Can Kahveci got the only goal in the 43rd minute, ultimately securing the victory.

Djiku's outstanding performance earned him a high rating of 8.2, the highest among all players who featured in the game for both teams.

He has become a vital presence in Fenerbahçe's defence, featuring in all six Turkish Super Lig games played by the team this season.

This recognition on Sofascore's Team of the Week highlights Djiku's impressive contributions and his emerging role as a key figure in Fenerbahçe's defensive lineup following his transfer from Strasbourg in the previous transfer window.

Below is the team of the week: