Ghana defender Alexander Djiku meets Jose Mourinho, begins pre-season at Fenerbahce

Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku has finally met legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho after returning to Turkey to begin pre-season with Fenerbahce.

The Ghana international cut short his vacation in Mauritius to join his club as preparations begin in earnest ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Djiku will work with the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager following his appointment as the coach of the Yellow and Wavy Blues this summer.

Mourinho has been tasked with leading to club back to success by winning titles including the Super Lig, which they lost last season by only three points.

Djiku, 29, joined the Turkish giants last summer and was a key player in the team's display last season.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce have lined up friendlies against Petrolul Ploiesti, Admira and Hadjuk Split as part of preparations ahead of their first competitive game next month.

Fenerbahce will face Swiss giants Lugano in the UEFA Champions League qualifier on July 30.