Ghana defender Alexander Djiku names favourite Fenerbache teammates

Published on: 07 November 2023
Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has revealed that he has two favourite teammates at Fenerbache. 

The Black Stars centre-back has been outstanding for the Turkish giants since joining them in the summer transfer window.

Djiku's absence over the weekend saw Fenerbache fall to a 3-0 defeat at home against Trabzonspor, their first defeat of the season.

Despite being new at the club, Djiku has identified two players who make the difference for the team week-in-week-out. According to Djiku, former Ajax captain Dusan Tadic and ex-Manchester United midfielder add a lot of quality to the team.

"I will give two names for my favorite players in Fenerbahçe. One of them is Dusan Tadic, he has incredible feet. The other one is Fred. He makes a big difference defensively and offensively with the ball. There are very quality names and good competition in the team. Edin Dzeko is also a great striker," he told French radio RMC.

Djiku is expected to recover before the international break next week.

