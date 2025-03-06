Ghana defender Alexander Djiku nets consolation goal for Fenerbahce in 3-1 defeat to Rangers

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku climbed off the bench to score for Fenerbahce on Thursday night when the team suffered a 3-1 defeat to Rangers in the Europa League.

The centre-back missed out on a starting role on the matchday for the first leg meeting between his side and the team from Scotland in the Round 16 tie of the European competition.

Due to an injury to Caglar Soyuncu in the 16th minute, Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho called on Alexander Djiku.

Shortly after coming on, Alexander Djiku showed impressive attacking quality, scoring from a very tight angle in the 30th minute to bring the hosts level.

His goal cancelled out a strike from Cyriel Dessers in the 7th minute, which had given Rangers the lead very early in the contest.

Before the break, Vaclav Cerny equalised to send Rangers into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Although the visitors will have two goals disallowed, the team pressed for a third goal which came in the 81st minute. It was Vaclav Cerny who scored again to complete a sensational brace to seal an important 3-1 win for Rangers.