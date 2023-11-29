Ghana defender Alexander Djiku opens up why he chose Fenerbahçe

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has revealed the reason behind his move to Fenerbahçe, citing the club's ambitious sporting project and the opportunity to play in Europe as key factors.

In an interview with Foot Mercato, Djiku explained that he and his advisor were impressed by the club's plan to assemble a highly competitive team by bringing in top talents like Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, Fred, and Dominik Livakovic. Additionally, the fact that Fenerbahçe was participating in the Europa League Conference group stage was a significant draw for him.

"We were thrilled by the sporting project that was presented to us," Djiku said. "The club was playing in a European Cup (group leader in the Europa League Conference), which was a key factor in my choice. I'd already played in one with Strasbourg and I wanted to experience that again in the short term."

Since joining Fenerbahçe, Djiku has become an integral part of the team, taking on more responsibilities on the field. He scored his first goal for the club on September 28, 2023, in a 4-0 win over Başakşehir, netting the opening goal.