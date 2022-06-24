Ghana defender Alexander Djiku opts to stay Starsbourg to make Ghana's squad for 2022 World Cup 

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is thinking of staying at Strasbourg next season despite talks of a transfer move.

The 27-year-old current contract expires next summer and there have been reports of a move to Spainish club Sevilla.

According to Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Alexander Djiku is thinking of staying with Starsbourg in order to have good chance of making Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The Ghana international does not want to take the risk of changing clubs and losing his position with just a few months before the World Cup in Qatar.

Strasbourg will be happy to keep their dependable center-back ahead of the upcoming season.

His goal against AS Monaco was voted as the club's best of the 2021-22 season. He scored a sumptuous bicycle kick when Strasbourg beat Monaco in the French Ligue 1 on March 13, 2022 at the Stade de la Meinau.

Djiku last season made 31 appearances and scored one goal for Racing Strasbourg.

He was part of the Black Stars team that qualified for the 2022 World Cup against Nigeria.