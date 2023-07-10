Ghana defender Alexander Djiku passes medical ahead of move to Fenerbahçe

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has reportedly passed his medical test ahead of his move to Turkish giants, Fenerbache.

The former Strasbourg defender is expected to finalise his move on Tuesday as the Turkish outfit prepare ahead of the new season.

Following the expiration of his contract with French club Strasbourg last month, several clubs, have been keeping a close eye on his situation and considering a transfer for the centre-back.

Djiku's impressive performances in Strasbourg have sparked the interest of football clubs from Europe, with Fenerbahçe the latest to join the race.

The Turkish giants outbid six clubs with a three-year contract, a €1.5 million signing bonus, and €1.7 million yearly salary that appears too good to pass up.

Besiktas, Lille, Strasbourg, and Nottingham Forest have also made proposals. However, the 28-year-old is expected to sign the contract by the end of Tuesday.

During the last transfer window, Djiku was on the verge of joining Sevilla in Spanish La Liga, but the deal was called off in the final stages of negotiations due to Sevilla's refusal to pay the centre-back's asking price.

Djiku joined Strasbourg in July 2019 and has since scored four goals and assisted on three more.