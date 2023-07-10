Ghana defender Alexander Djiku pens heartfelt message to Strasbourg as he leaves club

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has said his goodbyes to French club Racing Club Strasbourg as he completes his move to Turkish giants Fenerbache.

The Black Stars centre-back spent four years at Strasbourg, helping the club survive the drop last season.

The 28-year-old, who has been on the radar of several clubs in the summer transfer window, is expected to sign a contract with Fenerbache on Monday after passing his medical.

"I arrived here in 2019, 4 years, and a hundred games later, I am a happy and accomplished man. It is largely thanks to the Racing Club de Strasbourg. I will never forget those moments at La Meinau, those crazy atmospheres, that fervor," he wrote on Twitter.

"I will never forget those moments at La Meinau, those crazy atmospheres, that fervor. Strasbourg introduced me to the European Cup, and I had the honor of wearing its armband. I leave with a heavy heart but I take with me a small part of you.

"𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒊 to all the players around, to all the employees, to the volunteers, to the staffs, to the coaches, to the President and of course a huge 𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑪𝑰 to the Supporters! You are the soul of this club, quite simply."

Djiku made over hundred appearances for the Strasbourg.