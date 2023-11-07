Ghana defender Alexander Djiku points out difference between Turkish Super Lig and Ligue 1

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has revealed the difference between the Turkish Super Lig and the French Ligue 1.

After four years in Ligue 1, Djiku joined Fenerbache in the summer transfer window and has since been a key figure at the club.

According to the 29-year-old, the physicality of both leagues is almost similar, but the French league is more tactical.

"The Super League is a developing league, we saw the transfers made this summer. In terms of play, it is different from France, there are many more positions here," he told RMC.

"I can say that the two leagues are on equal footing in terms of physicality, but in France, the game is more settled and thought-based, while in Turkey it is more free. In my opinion, this is the biggest difference between the two leagues," he added.

Djiku has been consistent for the Yellow and Blues this season but missed the defeat to Trabzonspor due to injury.