Ghana defender Alexander Djiku provides assist as Strasbourg draw against RC Lens

Black Stars centre-back Alexander Djiku provided an assist as Strasbourg were held at home by in-form RC Lens .

Diju served the assist for Sanjin Prcic's leveller in the game that ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg started slowly and conceded after ten minutes when Alexis Claude-Maurice gave RC Lens the lead.

However, the hosts responded two minutes later through Prcic, aided by Djiku.

Strasbourg took the lead three minutes later after Kevin Gameiro fired home.

Lois Openda equalized for the visitors half way through the first half.

Alexander Djiku was replaced in the second half by Maxime Le Marchand as the game ended in a draw.

His compatriot Abdul Samed Salis missed the game through suspension.