Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache draw with Galatasaray

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has expressed disappointment after Fenerbache were held at home by rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Djiku produced another solid display as the Yellow and Blues secured a clean sheet after nullifying Galatasray's Argentine forward Mauro Icard.

Despite the goalless stalemate, Fenerbache remain top of the table on goal difference.

"Not the result we want but we remain focused for the next match. Thank You for the Amazing Atmosphere," wrote the defender after the match.

The French-born Ghanaian has been a key figure at the Sukru Saracoglu Arena since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

Djiku brief injury moment saw the club lose for the first time in 18 matches.

His comeback helped the club qualify to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League after topping their group.

The 29-year-old has been included in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.