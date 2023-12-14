Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache progress in Europa Conference League

Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku has shared his excitement after Fenerbache secured qualification to the knockout phase of the Europa Conference League.

The Turkish giants recovered from the 6-1 mauling in Denmark a fortnight ago to thrash Spartak Trnava at the Surku Saracoglu.

A brace from veteran forward Edin Dzeko and a strike from Ferdi Kadioglu as well as an own goal from Dominik Takac ensured Fenerbache finished top of Group H.

"Round 16. Here we go Europa Conference League. Thank you again for your support," he wrote on social media.

Djiku returned from injury last week and has been a key figure for the Yellow and Blues. During his absence, the club struggled, losing their invincibility after the defeat to Trabzonspor.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next month.

Fenerbache will find out their opponent in the knockout stage in a draw to be held on December 18.