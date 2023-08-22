Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache's away win against Samsunspor

Black Stars centre-back Alexander Djiku has shared his excitement after Fenerbache strolled to victory against Samsunspor on Monday night.

The Ghana international played the entire duration, helping the Yellow and Blues keep a clean sheet while maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Djiku, who joined from French outfit Strasbourg in the summer transfer window, has been a key member of the team since the start of the new campaign.

"Important Win. Keep going guys, Thank you for the support," he wrote after the 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, after a barren first-half, former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko broke the deadlock on the hour mark with a fine finish.

Deep into injury time, Sebastian Szymanski sealed the win for the visitors.

Fenerbache will next face Dutch giants FC Twente in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers, with hopes of reaching the group stage of the competition, having already eliminated Zimbru and Maribor.