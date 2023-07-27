GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache's big win over Zimbru in ECL qualifiers

Published on: 27 July 2023
Black Stars centre-back, Alexander Djiku has shared his excitement after starring on his official Fenerbache debut as the Turkish giants thrashed Zimbru in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Djiku, who played the entire duration, was a brick as the back as Fenerbache earned a 5-0 home win in the first-leg of the the European fixture.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from Ferdi Kadioglu and Ryan Kent ensured Fenerbache head to the break with the advantage.

Edin Dzeko who was provider for Kent's goal extended the lead after the break before Sebastian Szymansk made it 4-0 in a devastating performance.

With two minutes remaining, Joshua King sealed victory to make the second-leg an easy job.

"Great performance from the team! Thank you to all the supporters," wrote Djiku on social media.

The 28-year-old joined the former Turkey champions in the summer transfer window from French outfit Strasbourg.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
