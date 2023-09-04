Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache's ninth straight win of the season

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has shared his excitement after Fenerbache kept their hundred percent start to the season intact ahead of the international break.

Djiku impressed once again as Fenerbache secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at Ankaragucu to make it nine wins in nine competitive games this season.

The defender, who joined the Yellow and Blues from Strasbourg in the summer transfer window, played an integral role as his club secured a place in the group stage of UEFA Conference League.

Fenerbache also sit top of the Turkish Superlig table after four games in the new campaign, conceding only two goals.

"A stitch in time saves nine 9/9. Next step, Ghana," he wrote on social media.

Djiku will head to Accra on Monday as preparations begin for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic on Thursday.

The French-born Ghanaian missed the games against Angola and Madagascar due to fitness concerns but his return will be a huge boost for the Black Stars.