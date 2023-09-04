GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache's ninth straight win of the season

Published on: 04 September 2023
Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbache's ninth straight win of the season

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has shared his excitement after Fenerbache kept their hundred percent start to the season intact ahead of the international break. 

Djiku impressed once again as Fenerbache secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at Ankaragucu to make it nine wins in nine competitive games this season.

The defender, who joined the Yellow and Blues from Strasbourg in the summer transfer window, played an integral role as his club secured a place in the group stage of UEFA Conference League.

Fenerbache also sit top of the Turkish Superlig table after four games in the new campaign, conceding only two goals.

"A stitch in time saves nine 9/9. Next step, Ghana," he wrote on social media.

Djiku will head to Accra on Monday as preparations begin for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic on Thursday.

The French-born Ghanaian missed the games against Angola and Madagascar due to fitness concerns but his return will be a huge boost for the Black Stars.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more