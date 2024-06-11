Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after seven-goal thriller against CAR

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku has expressed satisfaction after Ghana won back-to-back games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Turkey-based defender played a pivotal role as the Black Stars defeated Mali in Bamako and withstood the test of the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Despite some nervy moments in the game on Monday, Djiku was a rock at the back for the Black Stars, along with AS Monaco centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

Jordan Ayew was again the hero of the match, scoring a hat-trick as the Black Stars edged the Central African Republic 4-3 to go top of Group I in the qualifiers.

Djiku posted on social media after the match: "Every journey begins with a single step. Ghana Black Stars."

The Black Stars will next face Chad and Madagascar in March 2025 when the qualifiers resumes after the June window.

Meanwhile, Djiku will begin his vacation before returning to Turkey to connect with new Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho early next month.