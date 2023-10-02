GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts to Fenerbahce's big win against Rizespor 

Published on: 02 October 2023
Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku couldn't hide his excitement following Fenerbahce's stellar performance against Rizespor in the Turkish Super League last weekend.

Fenerbahce delivered a resounding 5-0 victory against Rizespor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, leaving fans in awe.

The goal-scoring spree featured strikes from Sebastian Szymanski, Irfan Can Kahveci, Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, and Joshua King, consolidating Fenerbahce's commanding position at the top of the league table.

After seven games, Fenerbahce had amassed 21 points, establishing a three-point lead over their arch-rivals, Galatasaray.

Expressing his elation about the impressive victory against Rizespor over the weekend, Alexander Djiku took to social media and posted, 'Give me Five @Fenerbahce. Many thanks for all your support."

 

 

Djiku, who joined the Turkish club earlier in the season, has been nothing short of outstanding, making seven appearances and even finding the net once, endearing himself to Fenerbahce fans and cementing his place as a valuable asset to the team.

 

 

