Ghana defender Alexander Djiku returns from injury to make assist in Strasbourg's defeat to Ajaccio

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku made a strong statement on his injury return for Strasbourg against AC Ajaccio in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday ahead of the Black Stars final squad announcement.

Djiku returned to the starting lineup on his injury return as Strasbourg lost 4-2 against Ajaccio.

Strasbourg took a two-goal lead in the game before Ajaccio staged a comeback to win the game in this six-goal thriller.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde scored the first goal of the game in the sixth minute for Strasbourg.

Alexander Djiku assisted Kevin Gameiro to score the second goal of the game as Strasbourg took a two-goal lead.

Ajaccio started the comeback with Youcef Belaili scoring the first goal of the game for Ajaccio.

Mounaim El Idrissy got the equalizer for Ajaccio in the 34th minute before Youcef Belaili got his brace in the 40th minute.

Riad Nouri sealed the win for Ajaccio in the 84th minute as Ajaccio completed the comeback to win the game.

Alexander Djiku played the entire duration for Strasbourg on his return from injury.

The 29-year-old has been named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad by Coach Otto Addo for the World Cup.

The French-born Ghana international is among the key players to make the final 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.