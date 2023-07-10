Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reveals ambition to win trophies with Fenerbahce SK

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has expressed his excitement and determination following his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce SK.

The experienced defender, who joined the club on a free transfer, is eager to make a significant impact and help his new team achieve success in the upcoming season.

In his official unveiling, Djiku spoke to Fenerbahce's media team and shared his delight at joining the club. He emphasised his goal of winning trophies and bringing glory to Fenerbahce.

Djiku stated, "I am very happy to be here. Fenerbahce is the biggest club in Turkey. I came here to win trophies. I hope we will start to win all the trophies this season," as quoted on the club's official website.

Very proud to be joining Fenerbahçe, an institution in Turkish and European football I can't wait to start the adventure with my new team-mates so that I can enjoy a great season and give my all for this great club and its exceptional fans ! 𝗬𝗮𝘀̧𝗮 𝗙𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗵𝗰̧𝗲 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/zapeGTP8QM — Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) July 10, 2023

The arrival of Djiku marks a new chapter for Fenerbahce, as they look to strengthen their squad and compete for major honours.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his debut and are excited about the impact he will undoubtedly have on the team.

Djiku is set to join his new teammates for pre-season preparations this week, as they gear up for the upcoming campaign.

His experience and defensive prowess are expected to be valuable assets to the team as they strive for success in both domestic and international competitions.