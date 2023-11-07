Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reveals main reason for Fenerbache move

Black Stars centre-back Alexander Djiku has disclosed that the prospect of playing in Europe inspired his decision to join Turkish giants Fenerbache in the summer transfer window.

The French-born Ghanaian is enjoying a blistering start to his career in the Super Lig, playing a pivotal role in their outstanding run both domestically and in Europe.

His absence over the weekend due to an injury saw the league leaders succumb to defeat at home against Trabzonspor.

"My transfer to Fenerbahçe was a thoughtful and planned decision. I also received other good offers, both from France and other European teams, but the project offered by Fenerbahçe was very important to me. I wanted to play in European cups again. I had this experience in Strasbourg. It was important to me. Other teams that made offers did not have this option," he told French radio RMC.

"Fenerbahçe's project impressed me a lot. They made big transfers. They want to be champions again. They want to participate in the Champions League. Turkey went to the second and third UEFA Conference League due to its UEFA ranking. The top two teams next year will qualify for the Champions League. As I said, we thought well. We made this decision with my manager, my brother and my family," he added.