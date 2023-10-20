Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reveals Mitchy Batshuayi's role in Fenerbache move

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku has disclosed that former Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi convinced him to join Turkish giants, Fenerbache.

The 29-year-old became a free agent at the end of last season after his contract with Strasbourg expired.

With several clubs, including English clubs, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United showing interest in his services, Djiku decided to sign for the Super Lig side.

"Michy Batshuayi was the one who impressed me the most when I decided to come to Fenerbahçe. I talked to him before coming and he insisted me to come to Fenerbahçe. I knew how great a team Fenerbahçe was. Fenerbahçe, Turkey's largest community," he told Tivibu Spor.

Djiku is enjoying a fine start to his career in Turkey, featuring in all eight league games as Fenerbache sit top of the table with a 100% record.

The French-born Ghanaian has scored a goal in the league and has also been a key part of their European campaign.