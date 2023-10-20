Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reveals speaking to Stephen Appiah before joining Fenerbache

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has disclosed that he spoke to former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah before making the move to Fenerbache.

The French-born centre-back joined the Turkish giants in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, Appiah spent three seasons in Turkey with Fenerbache, where he carved a cult-hero status. Appiah helped the Yellow and Blues win the 2006 Super Lig as well as the Turkish Cup.

"I had the opportunity to talk to Appiah before coming to Fenerbahçe. He gave me advice," Djiku told Tivibu Spor.

The 29-year-old has ambitions of playing in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Djiku, it is one of the reasons that inspired him to join the club, claiming it is the biggest in Turkey.

"Fenerbahçe has not been a champion for a long time. This was a strong competitive element for me. It is also very nice to live here, Turkey is a very beautiful city. I also wanted to play in European cups. My dream is to play in the Champions League," he added.

Djiku has been a key player for Fenerbache since moving to Turkey, playing all eight league games as the club maintain their 100% start to the season. He also has a goal to his credit this season.