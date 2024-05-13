Ghana defender Alexander Djiku scores as Fenerbahce beat Kayserispor

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku netted his third goal of the campaign as Fenerbahce strolled to a 3-0 victory against Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The 29-year-old produced a solid display as the Turkish giants also kept a clean sheet at the Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi. Djiku was deplayed in the defensive midfield role where he impressed sitting in front of the defenders.

The win keeps Fenerbahce slim title hopes alive with two games remaining to end the season as champions Galatasaray maintain a six-point lead at the top of the table.

"Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. Thanks KADIKÃ–Y," wrote the defender after the match.

Meanwhile, in a dominant display, former Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring for Fenerbahce before the Ghanaian double the advantage minutes before half-time.

After the break, former Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu sealed victory on the hour mark.

Djiku joined the Turkish outfit last summer from French Ligue 1 isde Strasburg and has since been a hit for the club.