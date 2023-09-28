Ghana defender Alexander Djiku scores debut goal as Fenerbahce thump Basaksehir

Black Stars centre-back Alexander Djiku has opened his account for Turkish giants Fenerbahce in their league match against Istanbul Basaksehir in the ongoing Turkish Super Lig.

The two sides were clashing in a matchday six game on Thursday at the Şükrü Saracoğlu stadium.

The home side didn't waste time in getting the first goal of the game as Alexander Djiku capitalised on a rebound from a corner kick in the fifth minute and struck home a volley to the far post to give his team the lead.

Fenerbahce went on to increase their lead as they mounted pressure on their opponents which resulted in an unfortunate own goal by Leo Duarte in the 10th minute.

The former Turkish champions got another goal thanks to a cool finish from Sebastian Szymanski 10 minutes after the own goal.

The game remained 3-0 at half-time with Fenerbahce aiming to score more to secure a convincing win.

In the second half, former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to set up Sebastian Szymanski who scored to ensure a convincing 4-0 win.

Djiku who joined the club from Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 has integrated seamlessly into the team appearing in 11gaes in all competitions.

Watch Alexander Djiku's first goal for Fenerbahce here