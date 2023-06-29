Ghana defender Alexander Djiku set to become a free agent, attracting attention from clubs

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is set to become a free agent as his contract with Strasbourg comes to an end on June 30.

This development has sparked interest from several clubs who are closely monitoring his situation and considering a potential move for the talented centre-back.

Djiku's impressive performances during his time at Strasbourg have caught the attention of football clubs across Europe.

With his contract expiring, clubs now have the opportunity to acquire his services without having to pay a transfer fee, making him an attractive prospect in the upcoming transfer market.

As news of Djiku's impending free agent status spreads, clubs from various leagues are expressing their interest in securing the 28-year-old defender.

While German club Mainz, Turkish side Besiktas, and French outfit Lille have already shown their desire to sign Djiku, other teams may also join the race for his signature in the coming weeks.

Strasbourg are also keen for him to sign a new deal.

The experienced centre-back has proven his worth at Strasbourg since joining the club in 2019.

With over 100 appearances under his belt and a crucial role in helping the team secure Ligue 1 safety last season, Djiku has demonstrated his defensive prowess and versatility on the pitch.

Djiku's availability on a free transfer presents an opportunity for clubs to strengthen their defensive departments without significant financial outlay.