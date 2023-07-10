Ghana defender Alexander Djiku set to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is set to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce after parting ways with Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1.

The expiration of his contract with the French outfit last month has triggered the interests of several clubs, who are keeping a close tab on his status and pondering a move for the terrific center-back.

Djiku's outstanding exploits at Strasbourg have piqued the interest of football clubs all around Europe presenting their bids for his services and the Turkish heavyweights are the latest to join the race.

Fenerbahce have outbid six clubs with a three-year contract, €1.5 million sign-on fee, and €1.7 million annual salary which looks too good to reject.

Besiktas, Lille, Strasbourg, and Nottingham Forest have also made proposals. The 28-year-old is likely to undergo a medical test with the club on Monday and would sign the deal if it is successful.

Djiku was on the verge of joining Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga during the previous transfer window, but the deal was called off in the final stages of negotiations due to Sevilla's unwillingness to meet the centre-back's asking price.

Djiku joined Strasbourg in July 2019 and has scored four goals and assisted three others since then.